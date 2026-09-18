From roadside deliveries to safe births: Dadetoklo gets lifeline CHPS compound after years of health struggle

For years, the people of Dadetoklo, a quiet fishing village in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region, lived with a painful reality: bringing a child into the world often meant risking a mother's life.

The community's only hope for healthcare lay in Kojokrom, where the nearest CHPS compound is located. But the distance was only half the problem. The road leading there, dusty, riddled with potholes, and nearly impassable in the rainy season, turned every emergency into a desperate gamble.

Residents recall harrowing tales of pregnant women in labour being carried on motorbikes or bicycles, only to deliver midway through the journey. Some never made it at all.

"We have lost women on that road," a visibly emotional resident told JoyNews. "When labour starts at night, we panic. Sometimes the woman delivers in the bush. Sometimes, she bleeds and we can do nothing."

A Community's Cry

The story of Dadetoklo is one repeated across many rural communities in Ghana, where access to basic healthcare remains a daily battle. For the fishing families here, the river provides their livelihood but also isolates them from essential services.

Health workers in the area confirmed that the lack of a nearby facility contributed to preventable maternal deaths, delayed immunizations, and untreated illnesses.

Government Responds

That cry has finally been heard. The government, through the Sene East District Assembly, has constructed a modern CHPS compound for the community, a facility that now stands as a beacon of hope in the heart of the village.

The compound, complete with consulting rooms, a delivery ward, and accommodation for nurses, is expected to serve Dadetoklo and its surrounding settlements.

Residents who spoke to JoyNews could not hide their joy. "Now, when my daughter is pregnant, she will not suffer," said one elderly woman. "We thank the government. This is what we prayed for."

Regional Minister Commends Assembly

Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Francis Owusu Antwi, who inspected the facility, lauded the District Assembly for prioritising the health and well-being of rural communities.

"This CHPS compound is not just a building; it is a promise kept," he said. "We cannot develop without a healthy population. Every woman in Dadetoklo deserves to deliver safely, and this facility will ensure that."

He urged residents to take full ownership of the facility and called on health authorities to ensure it is properly staffed and stocked.

A Step Forward, But Work Remains

While the new CHPS compound brings relief, residents say the road network connecting Dadetoklo to Kojokrom and beyond remains a pressing concern. They are appealing to the government to rehabilitate the road, which they say is critical not only for health emergencies but also for trade and daily movement.

For now, however, the community is celebrating a victory years in the making.

For the women of Dadetoklo, the days of praying through labour pains on a bumpy road may finally be over. A new chapter has begun one where a mother's life is no longer the price of distance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.