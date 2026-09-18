“I was starstruck” – Actress Aba Arthur recounts Black Panther experience and moment with late Chadwick Boseman

Ghanaian-American actress Aba Arthur has recounted her experience working on the Hollywood blockbuster, Black Panther, and her heartfelt memories with the late lead actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime Time, the actress revealed that she was completely starstruck on set.

According to Aba, being a huge fan of the craft and having immense admiration for the cast made it impossible not to be in awe of every character in the movie.

"Everybody, because I'm a fan of the craft," she said.

She also shared an emotional memory of her time with the late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, whom she had the chance to meet outside the film industry.

Aba described Boseman as an exceptionally kind and generous person, adding that she felt privileged to have known him before his rise to global fame.

"A very kind soul, a very generous human and it's interesting, I had the pleasure of knowing him before all the fame and success," she stated.

The actress expressed her joy at having witnessed the late actor's incredible rise in Hollywood.

Aba Arthur, who featured in Black Panther, continues to make Ghana proud on the international movie scene.

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