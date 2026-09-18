Nilex Corp donates US$259,000 medical equipment to Mahama Cares

Nilex Corp Company Limited has donated medical equipment valued at US$259,000 to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares, to support efforts to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

The donation, made as part of the Trust Fund’s first anniversary celebrations, includes five handheld ultrasound machines, one AirRay-20 POSKOM portable X-ray machine, four 10 LPM oxygen concentrators, four 5 LPM oxygen concentrators and three OXUS oxygen plants.

The equipment is expected to strengthen the Trust Fund’s capacity to support specialised healthcare and improve treatment services for patients living with chronic non-communicable diseases.

The intervention is also expected to expand access to essential medical equipment in facilities serving patients across Ghana.

The donation underscores the role of private-sector partnerships in supporting national efforts to improve healthcare delivery, particularly for patients requiring specialised and life-saving care.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed appreciation to Nilex Corp for the contribution, describing such partnerships as important to strengthening the healthcare system and expanding access to medical services for Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.