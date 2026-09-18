Mahama asks Newmont to deepen support for Ahafo mining communities

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Newmont to do more to support communities affected by its mining operations in the Ahafo Region by expanding its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The President made the call when the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President, Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III, paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidency in Accra.

The chiefs used the meeting to raise development concerns in the region, including the contribution of mining companies to host communities.

President Mahama said he had taken note of the chiefs’ concerns regarding Newmont’s corporate social responsibility projects and welcomed the company’s existing contribution to development in the region.

He said such support was particularly important because mining communities should benefit from the resources extracted from their lands.

“That is exactly what we expect from responsible corporate citizens, especially mining companies operating in extractive communities,” he said.

The President noted that Newmont had already contributed to projects including road construction and the completion of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs building.

However, he said there was scope for the mining company to increase its contribution to communities hosting its operations.

“I believe there is much more Newmont can do for the benefit of the mining communities,” President Mahama said, while assuring the chiefs that government would continue working with traditional authorities and other stakeholders to advance development in the region.

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