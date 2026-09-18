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Kwadaso NDC supporters demonstrate to demand removal of MCE

Source: GNA  
  18 September 2026 5:22am
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Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kwadaso constituency, have urged President John Dramani Mahama to revoke the appointment of Mr Eric Asibey, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The aggrieved party members, including some ward coordinators and branch executives, accused Mr Asibey of failing to engage effectively with the NDC’s grassroots structures.

Their concerns were aired during a demonstration on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in the constituency, where they presented a petition to the constituency party executives, detailing multiple allegations against the MCE.

Mr Abdul Aziz Haruna, Sofoline branch youth organiser, speaking to the journalists during the demonstration, stated that, the grassroots had repeatedly sought engagement with the MCE in a bid to create opportunities for party supporters and to improve the welfare of constituents.

Mr Haruna however that, despite these efforts, the group contended that Mr Asibey had not altered his conduct toward party sympathisers.

Consequently, the protesters demanded the removal of the MCE with immediate effect, citing what they described as his lack of cooperation with the party’s grassroots.

The demonstrators also raised concerns over the distribution of birds under the government’s ‘Nkoko Nketekete’ initiative, where they alleged that slightly over 3,000 birds were distributed, contrary to the 10,000 they expected to be provided to constituents.

In addition, they accused Mr Asibey of shielding corruption and related activities at the Sofo line bus terminal enclave, which they claimed had continued under the leadership of affiliates of the opposition party.

Mr Asibey was further accused of allegedly fraudulently diverting and converting a bus terminal project into the development of a filling station by an individual at Ohwimase.

When the Ghana News Agency contacted the MCE regarding the allegations at his office, he denied them all and explained that his focus remained firmly on delivering on the mandate of the President’s agenda.

He insisted that he was not acting in the manner described by the protesters.‎

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