Afenyo-Markin warns of NDC misinformation and disinformation strategy ahead of 2028 elections

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has warned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prepare for what he describes as an aggressive misinformation and disinformation campaign by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2028 elections.

In a Facebook post, Mr Afenyo-Markin alleged that the NDC could resort to “fake news” and what he described as “manufactured distractions” in an attempt to shift public attention away from the government's performance.

“Going into the 2028 elections, one strategy the NDC Government is likely to use aggressively, in its desperation to hold on to power, is misinformation and disinformation,” he wrote.

He alleged that the strategy would be aimed at diverting attention from what he described as important national issues on which the government had failed to deliver.

“Expect FAKE NEWS and manufactured distractions aimed at taking attention away from the important national issues on which the Government has failed to deliver,” he added.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is positioning himself ahead of the NPP's preparations for the 2028 general election, urged Ghanaians to scrutinise political claims and verify information before accepting them as fact.

He argued that the NDC had previously promoted accusations and claims while in opposition that he believes were subsequently contradicted by facts or shown to be misleading or false.

“This is not new, it is a political tool they have mastered,” he said.

“Every Ghanaian must understand this strategy. We must stay vigilant, question what we are told and refuse to be distracted from the issues that affect us.”

The former Minority Leader said NPP members, party officers and communicators had a particular responsibility to verify information and respond quickly to claims they consider false.

“NPP members, officers and communicators especially carry an even greater responsibility. We must remain alert, disciplined and focused,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also urged the NPP to keep its political messaging centred on the government's performance and what he described as its “broken promises” and the everyday challenges facing Ghanaians.

“Check the facts, expose the lies quickly and never allow false propaganda to dictate our agenda,” he said.

“Keep the focus on the Government's broken promises and the everyday problems Ghanaians face.”

He further called on party members to promote the vision of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the NPP's 2028 presidential candidate and a leading figure in the party's preparations for 2028.

“Above all, stay on message by promoting Dr Bawumia's vision for Ghana with clarity and conviction while working relentlessly towards victory in 2028,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

He ended the post with a direct call to the party: “Expose the lies. Focus on the issues. Promote the vision. Win 2028.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin's comments come well ahead of the 2028 general election, as both the NPP and NDC position themselves for the next presidential and parliamentary contest.

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