Audio By Carbonatix
Team Ghana has departed Accra for Angola to compete in the 2026 Karting Africa Trophy
The team was seen off at the Accra International Airport on Monday by officials from the National Sports Authority, the Auto Racing Ghana board and a number of supporters.
The team will travel to Luanda via ASKY Airlines before heading to Benguela, where the competition will take place.
Team Ghana will race alongside 14 other countries, with training scheduled for October 8 and 9 ahead of the main races on October 10 and 11 at the Kartódromo Santos Peras at Estádio Ombaka.
Ghana will be represented by senior driver Jihad Armand, alongside junior drivers Khloé Kusi-Asomah, 11, and Ezra Stephens, 9.
The team is scheduled to return to Ghana on October 13.
Latest Stories
-
Nchiraa Yam festival: Two killed, 14 injured as police restore calm
20 seconds
-
I draw inspiration for my songs from Reggae music – Lyrical Joe
2 minutes
-
AI must not replace human judgment in public spending – BoG Governor
5 minutes
-
Ghana should withdraw from 2027 AFCON – Kojo Addae Mensah
14 minutes
-
Team Ghana departs Accra for Angola ahead of Karting Africa Trophy
21 minutes
-
AIT President Prof Clement Dzidonu urges lifelong learning as AI reshapes work and education
23 minutes
-
FWSC to meet striking teacher unions on Tuesday
25 minutes
-
NPP won’t force candidates to step down – Miracles Aboagye
38 minutes
-
Black Stars: Building in the sinking sands
40 minutes
-
Low inflation on paper, high cost of living: How Presidents Mahama and Trump are facing stark economic reality
48 minutes
-
NPP will negotiate with popular non-politicians to secure winnable candidates – Miracles Aboagye
52 minutes
-
Only 5% of Ghanaians can afford housing without support – Gov’t
52 minutes
-
Nigeria launches rescue after military plane crashes with 32 aboard
59 minutes
-
GES digitalisation already exists; restore discontinued platforms – Adutwum spokesperson
59 minutes
-
Police launch manhunt for 7 after deadly Bunkprugu violence
1 hour