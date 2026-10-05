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Team Ghana departs Accra for Angola ahead of Karting Africa Trophy

Source: JoySports  
  5 October 2026 7:46pm
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Team Ghana has departed Accra for Angola to compete in the 2026 Karting Africa Trophy

The team was seen off at the Accra International Airport on Monday by officials from the National Sports Authority, the Auto Racing Ghana board and a number of supporters.

The team will travel to Luanda via ASKY Airlines before heading to Benguela, where the competition will take place.

Team Ghana will race alongside 14 other countries, with training scheduled for October 8 and 9 ahead of the main races on October 10 and 11 at the Kartódromo Santos Peras at Estádio Ombaka.

Ghana will be represented by senior driver Jihad Armand, alongside junior drivers Khloé Kusi-Asomah, 11, and Ezra Stephens, 9.

The team is scheduled to return to Ghana on October 13.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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