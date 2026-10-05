FWSC to meet striking teacher unions on Tuesday

Audio By Carbonatix
The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is expected to meet the leadership of the three striking teacher unions on Tuesday, October 6, to negotiate their concerns over conditions of service.
The meeting follows renewed calls by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu for the teachers to call off their nationwide strike and return to the classroom.
Speaking at the 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony on Monday, October 5, Mr Iddrisu said the government was committed to resolving the concerns raised by the unions and restoring normal teaching and learning.
“May I renew my call to teachers that today is your day. As you celebrate your day today, be reminded that you’re the architects of your future. A strike action can disrupt that future. You must consider calling off the strike action and restoring normalcy,” he said.
Mr Iddrisu said the government, under President John Dramani Mahama and supported by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was prepared to engage the unions to find a resolution to the issues.
He said the FWSC had been given a mandate by the Minister of Finance to engage the teacher unions on Tuesday.
“The government of President John Dramani Mahama, with the support of Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will seek to resolve your issues. I assure them that tomorrow [Tuesday], the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has the full mandate of the Minister of Finance to engage with you to find an amicable way,” he said.
The Education Minister also announced that the 20 per cent deprived-area allowance would be paid after the validation of teachers eligible for the allowance is completed.
The development comes amid a nationwide strike by the teacher unions over demands for the payment of outstanding arrears, particularly promotion arrears, as well as concerns relating to their conditions of service.
Promotion arrears have remained a longstanding issue in Ghana’s pre-tertiary education sector, with teacher unions repeatedly demanding that government clear outstanding payments owed to their members.
The outcome of Tuesday’s engagement is expected to determine the next steps in efforts to resolve the dispute and restore normal academic activities in schools.
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