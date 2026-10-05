Nigeria launches rescue after military plane crashes with 32 aboard

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigeria has launched a search-and-rescue operation after a military aircraft carrying 32 people crashed in Ondo State in the country’s southwest.
The wreckage of the aircraft has been located near the naval base in Igbokoda, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said on Monday. The plane disappeared while flying from Benin to Lagos.
“The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Keyamo said in a statement on social media.
He added that preliminary information indicated that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board.
Air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft at 09:13 local time (0813 GMT). Repeated attempts to reach it by radio were unsuccessful.
INFORMATION ON CRASH OF A MILITARY AIRCRAFT I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, enroute Lagos from Benin at 0913 hours earlier today. All efforts to raise the aircraft on radio proved abortive. Subsequently information however confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board. Whilst the control and regulation of military aircraft are completely outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation, and Civil Aviation Authority, I have just spoken to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and pledged our total cooperation and assistance in the search and rescue efforts ongoing. Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently.— Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) (@fkeyamo) October 5, 2026
The Nigerian air force said the plane was an ATR-42 that had been travelling to Lagos on a routine flight. Rescue teams have been deployed to the crash site.
Keyamo said he had spoken with Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and offered the Aviation Ministry’s “total cooperation and assistance” in the rescue effort.
Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties, and it was not immediately clear how badly the aircraft was damaged.
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