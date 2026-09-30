Nigeria set to launch National Digital Address System 9 years after Ghana showed the way

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigeria is set to launch a groundbreaking national digital address system on its Independence Day Anniversary, October 1, 2026 - nine years after Ghana pioneered the concept in Africa.
The system, called the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System, is Nigeria's version of Ghana's National Digital Property Addressing System, which was championed by former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2017.
Ghana became the pioneer African country to have a full, operational nationwide digital address system when it launched the system in October 2017. And nine years on, neighbouring Nigeria is set to emulate Ghana's giant step.
Ghana's digital address system, spearheaded by Dr. Bawumia and named GhanaPost GPS, provided every location - every house and landed property in Ghana - with a unique digital address to improve emergency service response, national planning and to boost e-commerce by enabling reliable deliveries.
For the first time, ambulance services, police, fire services, delivery companies and e-commerce platforms could locate any property in Ghana using a 10-digit code generated by the system, linked to GPS coordinates.
The system has proven efficient and reliable over the past nine years.
Nigeria's turn - From October 1
Nigeria's Federal Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, announced on X that the new Alphanumeric Postcode System - Nigeria's new digital home address system - will be operational in the country from October 1, 2026.
"For the first time, every home will be assigned a unique postcode that's simple, precise and built for a digital future," Tijani announced.
According to the Minister, the GIS-enabled system will assign every building and home in Nigeria, including those in rural communities, a unique, machine-readable digital address to improve logistics, security, emergency response and public service delivery.
The Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service, Tola Odeyemi, has said the current poor addressing system costs Nigeria between N50 billion and N80 billion annually in misdeliveries.
The new system is expected to place Nigeria among 10 to 15 countries in the world with an alphanumeric postcode and help power President Bola Tinubu's $1 trillion digital economy target.
The Minister described it as a foundational layer of Nigeria's Digital Public Infrastructure: "The future we are building is one where every incident, every facility, every operation, and every response in Nigeria is anchored on a single, trusted location layer. When that happens, coordination becomes instantaneous, accountability becomes traceable, and response becomes precise."
A week of Ghana's Model Going Global
Nigeria's adoption comes just days after another digital initiative pioneered by Ghana went global.
On Monday, September 29, 2026, the United States launched America.Gov, an AI-powered consolidated portal for all federal government information and services.
Dr. Bawumia launched Ghana's model in 2021 as Ghana.Gov - an integrated digital platform for all public services and payments.
With Ghana.Gov and GhanaPost GPS now being replicated by Nigeria and the United States, Ghana's early investments in digital public infrastructure under Dr. Bawumia's leadership are increasingly being recognized as ahead of their time.
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