President Bola Tinubu

Nigeria has won an international arbitration case after a tribunal dismissed ​a $400 million claim by Sunrise Power and ‌Transmission over the long-delayed Mambilla hydroelectric project, Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi said on Tuesday.

The September 17 ruling removes a ​major legal obstacle to the 3,050-megawatt hydropower ​project, potentially reviving Nigeria's biggest hydroelectric scheme ⁠after nearly two decades of delays.

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Fagbemi said the ​International Chamber of Commerce tribunal found that settlement ​agreements relied on by Sunrise were not binding on Nigeria because the officials who signed them lacked the authority ​to commit the government without presidential approval.

He ​said the tribunal also found the agreements were tainted by ‌corruption ⁠and contrary to Nigerian public policy, making them unenforceable.

Fagbemi said Sunrise was ordered to pay 75% of Nigeria's legal fees and expenses, with 10% ​interest compounded ​annually.

Sunrise did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling could clear the ​way for renewed efforts to advance the ​project, ⁠whose financing from China's Export-Import Bank had been contingent on resolving the dispute.

Fagbemi added that Sunrise ⁠is ​pursuing a separate arbitration claim ​against Nigeria worth more than $2.7 billion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.