Africa

Nigeria wins arbitration as Sunrise’s $400 million hydropower claim dismissed

Source: Reuters  
  22 September 2026 10:04pm
President Bola Tinubu
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Nigeria has won an international arbitration case after a tribunal dismissed ​a $400 million claim by Sunrise Power and ‌Transmission over the long-delayed Mambilla hydroelectric project, Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi said on Tuesday.

The September 17 ruling removes a ​major legal obstacle to the 3,050-megawatt hydropower ​project, potentially reviving Nigeria's biggest hydroelectric scheme ⁠after nearly two decades of delays.

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  • Fagbemi said the ​International Chamber of Commerce tribunal found that settlement ​agreements relied on by Sunrise were not binding on Nigeria because the officials who signed them lacked the authority ​to commit the government without presidential approval.
  • He ​said the tribunal also found the agreements were tainted by ‌corruption ⁠and contrary to Nigerian public policy, making them unenforceable.
  • Fagbemi said Sunrise was ordered to pay 75% of Nigeria's legal fees and expenses, with 10% ​interest compounded ​annually.
  • Sunrise did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • The ruling could clear the ​way for renewed efforts to advance the ​project, ⁠whose financing from China's Export-Import Bank had been contingent on resolving the dispute.
  • Fagbemi added that Sunrise ⁠is ​pursuing a separate arbitration claim ​against Nigeria worth more than $2.7 billion.

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