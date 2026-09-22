Lekzy DeComic to feature four generations of comedians on upcoming show 

Lekzy DeComic has announced a comedy show featuring four generations of Ghanaian comedians.

Dubbed Lekzy Unleashed: The Godfather Edition the programme will be held on Friday, 7th November 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

On the night, the two-time Comedian of the Year, Lekzy will host Kweku Sintim-Misa (KSM), Clemento Suarez, Fritz Baffour, Tommy Annan-Forson, DKB, Foster Romanus, Jeneral Ntatia, Kwaku Manu, and Khemikal.

Others are Mr Beautiful, David Oscar Dogbe, Parrot Mouth, Percy Obrempong, James Brown, Jeffery Nortey and, from South Africa, Chris Mapane.

The comedy night will be tinged with a spot of music by Ghana’s Rap Doctor, Okyeame Kwame.

KSM is touted as the Undisputed King of Comedy, after filling the National Theatre for 13 sold-out nights and cementing his brand as Ghana’s finest satirists. Fritz Baffour, on the other hand, became the Father of Prime Time Comedy. He started stand-up comedy in Ghana in 1986 with Tommy Annan Forson at a time when no one believed anybody could make a living making people laugh.

Tommy Annan-Forson’s story is quite interesting. He was the first to laugh on state-owned radio (the GBC) and got queried for it. He then had to move the humour to the stage.

Over the years these two have not just proven their mettle as pacesetters of comedy in Ghana. They have supported the younger generation of comedians in various ways.

Tickets are available via *714*800#.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.