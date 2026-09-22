La Liga chief dismisses Real’s ref conspiracy claims

Javier Tebas has had several past disputes with Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas says claiming there is a refereeing conspiracy against Real Madrid is like "living in another galaxy".

Real manager Jose Mourinho accused officials of making key errors after his side were beaten 2-1 by rivals Atletico Madrid last week.

Mourinho brought printouts of screenshots to the post-match news conference, claiming Atletico should have been given two red cards in the first half.

Writing in response to an article in the Spanish media which claimed there is a "conspiracy" against Real, Tebas dismissed the allegations.

"Claiming that referees are directed against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy," Tebas said on social media.

"That narrative serves as an excuse to cover up other shortcomings that are plain to see in these first matches of the season.

"It's more comfortable to point to a conspiracy than to explain what's happening on the pitch."

Real said in statement, external that it was "intolerable" for Tebas to use his position to keep attacking the club and that his comments were "particularly serious and incomprehensible".

"It is utterly surprising that the president of La Liga dedicates his time and personal platforms to constantly trying to publicly discredit Real Madrid," said the club.

"By doing so, he continues to damage the image of our competition and Spanish football worldwide."

Real said that given Tebas' "inappropriate behavior" professional football in the country needs a "leader capable of managing it and developing its full potential" as well as having a "fundamental duty of neutrality".

"The president of La Liga is not the owner of the competition but a manager serving the clubs that comprise it and entrust him with its direction," added the statement.

"The clubs need someone who serves this mission with honesty."

Real are fourth in La Liga, six points behind Barcelona who top the table on 21 points after winning all seven of their league games this season.

After defeat by Atletico, where Real went down to 10 men in a feisty encounter after defender Dean Huijsen was sent off, Mourinho blamed the officiating.

"We can skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here," Mourinho said as he showed media the printed images.

"Those were two clear red cards. Given the difficulties we faced afterwards playing 11 against 10, we can only imagine what 50 minutes of 11 against nine would have been like."

Tebas has been critical of Real and its president Florentino Perez in previous years after disagreeing with their plans to join a European Super League in 2021.

In 2025 he said Real had "lost their head" after the club sent a formal letter of complaint to the Spanish FA about officiating in the league.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.