Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei joins Real Madrid in €2m Granada deal

Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei has officially completed his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid from Granada.

The 21-year-old has joined the European champions in a deal worth €2 million and will initially continue his development with Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve side.

Oscar was at the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday to watch Real Madrid face Real Sociedad as the Los Blancos emerged 4-1 winners.

He is capable of playing both centre-back and right-back.

The Accra-born defender joined Granada in 2023 and progressed through the club’s ranks before making two appearances for the first team in La Liga 2 this season.

His development in Spain also earned him recognition from the Ghana national team.

The defender was included in the Black Stars squad for the international friendly against Mexico on May 22 and made his senior debut in the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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