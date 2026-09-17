Lena Dunham announces birth of first baby via surrogacy

Lena Dunham, creator of the hit TV series Girls, has welcomed her first child with husband Luis Felber via a surrogate.

The writer and actress announced the birth of her daughter in an op-ed published by Vogue on Wednesday, where she wrote she was "bashful and dizzy with joy".

Dunham, 40, has spoken publicly about her struggles with fertility and chronic illness, and grief around her dreams of motherhood after undergoing a hysterectomy when she was 31 years old.

Of meeting her surrogate, she wrote in Vogue: "While I've been known to make friends quickly - airport terminals, veterinary offices - ​this was the quickest leap from first coffee to gynecological procedure I'd ever done."

In the op-ed, Dunham wrote about the moment she met her daughter, who she said announced herself "13 days late, in the face of a solar eclipse and a meteor shower".

"I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn't known a year ago, waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all," she wrote.

"I forgot to look down until I heard our baby's cry. I saw her face, gasping just as she did. Her eyes, wide and unfocused, taking in the light and shadow, blinking rapidly."

Dunham has written extensively about her experience with endometriosis and its impact on her plans to have a family.

"The moment I lost my fertility, I started searching for a baby," she said in her memoir Famesick, which was published in April 2026.

Detailing the gruelling process of extracting her eggs during the pandemic, Dunham said she would lie on her couch "one day obsessed with adoption and another, dying to locate a surrogate - one day sure I'd be fine if I never had children, and the next convinced my life had been a waste".

Years later, in June 2025, Dunham told the Times that she and Felber were "in the process of expanding our family in new ways", but refused to be drawn on how.

"I want to safely meet our children and then figure out how to talk about it," she told the paper.

In an earlier essay for Harper's Magazine, in 2020, the writer said it is ironic that "knowing I cannot have a child - my ability to accept that and move on - may be the only reason I deserve to be anyone's parent at all. I think I finally have something to teach somebody."

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