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Man arrested after Irish politician assaulted in Dublin

Source: BBC  
  17 September 2026 4:03pm
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A man has been arrested after an Irish politician was assaulted in Dublin on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 50s, is being held at a station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae was attacked after 16:00 local time.

He had stopped at traffic lights on Cork Street when a passer-by walked over to the open car window and punched him in the face.

Earlier, the politician said he "will not be deterred" from continuing his work.

In a statement on social media, he said: "We do need to have a serious conversation about the growing toxicity directed towards politicians and public representatives."

Healy-Rae was discharged from St Vincent's Hospital just before 21:00 on Wednesday, having needed stitches to a head wound, according to RTÉ.

The Kerry politician had been in Leinster House and was on his way home when the incident occurred.

Gardaí (Irish police) said he first received medical treatment at Kevin Street Station.

They have appealed to anyone with camera footage to come forward.

In his statement, Healy-Rae also said: "Disagreement and robust political debate are entirely legitimate, but personal abuse, intimidation and violence can never be accepted or normalised in a democratic society."

He thanked the emergency services and his constituents and said "whatever the intention of the attack" it won't stop him from "representing the people of Kerry".

He said he was back in his constituency and plans on "getting back to work" in the next few days.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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