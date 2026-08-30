Two charged after €2.3 million worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Audio By Carbonatix
Two men have been charged following a Gardaí (Irish police) operation on Friday.
A man in his 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after Gardaí uncovered 18kg (40lb) of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.8m (£1.5m) in Dublin.
An additional 4kg (9lb) of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €400,000 (£343,000) was seized from a vehicle located at the scene.
In follow-up searches of properties in Dublin, Gardaí found an additional 5,000 MDMA tablets, worth an estimated €50,000 (£43,000), and 4kg (9lb) of cannabis, worth an estimated €56,000 (£48,000).
In total, the estimated street value of the seizures is over €2.3m (£1.9m).
The men charged are due to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday.
Gardaí (Irish police) have said investigations are ongoing.
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