‘My dear Ivan’ – A father’s tribute to a son tragically killed

The deceased (L) Ivan Baidoo and his father, Evans Baidoo (R).

“My Dear Ivan,



I left the house on the morning of 27th August 2026 for work, only to return in the evening to be informed that you had been involved in an accident and had tragically died as a result. It is a day I will never forget for the rest of my life.

Seeing your lifeless body on a stretcher at the morgue still traumatises me and breaks my heart. This was not part of the plan and the common dreams we shared.

The circumstances of your sudden demise make me inconsolable. You did not die, son; you were murdered. Brutally murdered by a police officer, paid for with your parents’ taxes to offer protection to you. Who did this to you, and what was your crime? Your death reflects the society we live in – disrespect for one’s fundamental human rights and the right to life, and inequality before the law. Our dreams were woven around your pursuit of legal education. You carried a deep passion to become a voice for the voiceless and an advocate for the oppressed. Yet, heartbreakingly, your own life has been cut short by the very ills you hoped one day to confront—injustice, fear, intolerance and violence.

Apprey, we are deeply saddened and devastated by the manner of your passing. I do not have the words to express it, except to say that just Lord, the judge of all creation, will avenge your loss. I have missed your calm and assuring presence. We cannot bring ourselves to fathom how we will watch Arsenal matches without you being part of the watch party.

Many people in our society have called for Justice for Ivan. Son, nothing can atone for your brutal and forced demise.

Nevertheless, your burial will not in any way end my pursuit of justice for such senseless killing.

Thankfully, Ivan, the Ghana Police have identified and interdicted an officer alleged to have committed the unthinkable offence against you. I promise you that we will work with the Police Service throughout their investigations to bring the expected closure to this matter.

Son, you were caring and gentlemanly, cultured by a MOBA but planted in Adisadel College, and I am happy you left a meaningful mark. I will always treasure the memories of our Kwabotwe/Adisco banter.

In the 20 years we shared, I watched you grow each day into a responsible young man. I cherished every moment with you. You taught me more than you ever knew, through your excellent communication skills, your gift for winning an argument, and your

command of both written and spoken English.

Today, with a heart weighed down by pain, I reluctantly say goodbye to my cheerleader, my inspiration, and my dependable chef. Whenever you were home, there was always food, laughter, and comfort in the house. I will miss those after-work calls more than words can say, calling you to prepare something for me before I got home, not knowing that one day I would long to hear your voice and taste your food just one more time.

As I mourn your irreplaceable loss to us, I pray for divine strength to pull through this tragedy. A tragedy beyond measure, a tragedy I would not wish for my worst enemy.

Remain blessed in the hands of your Maker.

Your Dad,

Evans”

JusticeForEvans

The deceased (L) Ivan Baidoo and his father, Evans Baidoo (R).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.