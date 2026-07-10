GAVA pays glowing tribute to Guinness World Record holder Sharon Dede Padi

The Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA) has paid glowing tribute to Guinness World Record holder Sharon Dede Padi, celebrating her remarkable contribution to Ghanaian art, culture and environmental advocacy.

In a statement signed by its President, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, the association described the late visual artist, popularly known as Padiki, as “a daughter of Ghana who turned leaves into legacy” and hailed her for placing the country on the global stage through her record-breaking achievement.

“Today we celebrate the life and memory of a daughter of Ghana who turned leaves into legacy. A passionate artist and one of our own,” the statement said.

Sharon made history as Ghana’s first Guinness World Records holder for the Largest Leaf-Print Painting. Her record-breaking artwork, measuring 54.33 square metres, was a reimagining of the Ghana flag created entirely from natural leaf prints.

Completed in 33 hours at the National Theatre in Accra, the artwork featured prints from neem, plantain, cocoyam, cassava, cocoa, coffee, shea, orange and lemon leaves sourced from across Ghana. According to GAVA, the work celebrated the country’s food systems, medicinal heritage, rites and festivals through the colours of the national flag.

The association quoted Sharon as describing the artwork as “a megaphone that amplifies the silent calls of our plants”, noting that it was conceived as a campaign against deforestation, illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and the destruction of Ghana’s vegetation. It also sought to project Ghanaian art and culture onto the global stage while inspiring young African artists.

GAVA recounted Sharon’s determination in pursuing the world record after an unsuccessful attempt at a 168-hour painting marathon in March 2024. Undeterred, she assembled a team, sourced leaves from the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana and successfully completed the record-breaking work. Guinness World Records officially confirmed the achievement on December 9.

As Chief Executive Officer of Padiki Art Gallery, Sharon championed African art, cultural heritage and women’s empowerment. She was also a trained architect.

Before her passing, she presented her Guinness World Records certificate to the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and had planned to collaborate with the ministry to install the artwork as a national monument under the Black Star Experience initiative.

Paying its final respects, GAVA said: “Sharon Dede Padi, we honour you!!!

“For your persistence. For your vision. For proving that Ghanaian art can be both rooted in tradition and bold enough to break world records.

“You didn’t just paint a flag. You printed our identity, our resilience, and our future one leaf at a time.

“Rest in peace!

“May your legacy live on global stages for Ghanaian visual art.”

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