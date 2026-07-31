Mahama pays tribute to Ambassador James Gbeho, hails five decades of distinguished public service

President John Dramani Mahama has paid glowing tribute to the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, describing him as a distinguished diplomat who projected Ghana with dignity, principle and clarity throughout a career spanning more than five decades in public service.



The tribute, delivered on the President's behalf by Presidential Adviser and Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari at the State Funeral of Ambassador Gbeho on July 31, highlighted the late statesman's outstanding contributions to Ghana's diplomacy and international reputation.

President Mahama said Ambassador Gbeho regarded diplomatic service as a sacred responsibility and served Ghana with exceptional professionalism, integrity and patriotism.

"Wherever he served, Ghana's flag flew a little higher because it was represented by a man of exceptional integrity, sound judgement and remarkable intellect," the tribute stated.

The President singled out Ambassador Gbeho's tenure as Ghana's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York between 1980 and 1990, describing it as one of the longest and most distinguished diplomatic postings in the country's history.

During that period, he said, Ambassador Gbeho represented Ghana with distinction at a time of significant global political change.

"During a period of profound global change, he projected Ghana's voice with dignity, principle and clarity," the President noted.

According to the tribute, Ambassador Gbeho earned the admiration of diplomats from across the world because he viewed diplomacy not as a contest of arguments but as a means of fostering understanding, promoting peace and defending Ghana's national interests.

President Mahama also praised the late diplomat's tenure as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001, where he helped strengthen Ghana's engagement with the international community and consolidate the country's reputation as a respected and principled nation.

Reflecting on their time together in Parliament, President Mahama described Ambassador Gbeho as a thoughtful and humble leader whose decisions were always guided by the national interest.

"He listened more than he spoke, and when he spoke, people listened because they knew his words were measured, informed and guided only by what was best for Ghana," the tribute said.

Beyond Ghana's borders, Ambassador Gbeho also served as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, ECOWAS Special Representative for Liberia and later President of the ECOWAS Commission, where he played key roles in peacebuilding and regional integration.

President Mahama said Ambassador Gbeho's unwavering commitment to service continued even after leaving frontline politics, as he later served as Foreign Policy Adviser to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He concluded that Ambassador Gbeho's legacy would endure through the respect he earned for Ghana on the international stage and the example he set for future generations of diplomats and public servants.

"His voice may now be silent, but the respect he earned for Ghana will continue to speak long after his generation has passed," the tribute concluded.

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