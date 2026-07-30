Mahama, Nguema underscore need for African countries to shun xenophobic attacks

Ghana and Gabon have underscored the need for African communities to collectively shun and decisively address xenophobic attacks and all forms of discrimination that threaten the cohesion and shared progress of the continent.

President John Dramani Mahama and his visiting Gabonese counterpart President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema reiterated their commitment to maintaining close consultation and coordination within the African Union, the United Nations, the African Continental Free Trade Area framework, and other multilateral fora on issues of common interest, with the aim of advancing Africa’s collective interests.

The two leaders made the call at the end of their bilateral talks on day one of President Nguema’s three-day state visit to Ghana, at the invitation of President Mahama.

A communique issued at the end of their bilateral meeting reaffirmed their commitment to the objectives of the

African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognising the importance of collective African action to promote peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The two Heads of State exchanged views on regional, continental and international developments.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the United Nations Charter, and pledged to continue working together to promote peace, security, constitutional governance, democracy, the rule of law and sustainable development on the African continent.

President Mahama commended the ongoing efforts of the Government of Gabon towards national development, economic transformation and regional stability.

President Nguema, for his part, commended Ghana’s continued commitment to democratic governance, regional peace and African integration.

During the visit, President Nguema took part in a tree planting ceremony at Jubilee House, symbolising the enduring friendship between Ghana and Gabon.

He also visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, where he paid tribute to the memory and enduring legacy of Ghana’s first President and a leading champion of Pan-Africanism.

The two Heads of State expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the official visit and reaffirmed their determination to further deepen bilateral relations by implementing the understandings reached during their discussions and by sustaining engagement between the relevant institutions of both countries.

President Mahama expressed his sincere appreciation to President Nguema for making time to undertake the visit to Ghana.

President Nguema expressed his profound appreciation to President Mahama, the Government and the People of Ghana, for the warm welcome, generous hospitality

and excellent arrangements made for him and his delegation throughout the visit.

He extended an invitation to President Mahama to undertake an Official Visit to the Gabon at a mutually convenient date, which President Mahama accepted with appreciation.

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