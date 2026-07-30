Stakeholders at plastics summit call for measures to tackle pollution

Plastic on the banks of the River Thames

Stakeholders in environmental sustainability have called for urgent measures to address plastic pollution and promote sustainable waste management in the country.

The call was made during the 2026 Eco-Plastic Week Celebration organised in Tamale by Ummy Relief Foundation in partnership with Technology Without Borders and Rotary EndPlastic Soup.

The week-long event brought together policymakers, environmental experts, traditional leaders, students, civil society organisations, youth groups and community members from across the Northern Region to discuss practical and innovative solutions to Ghana’s growing plastic waste challenge.

Held on the theme: “Ending Plastic Pollution Through Community Action,” the celebration marked the third anniversary of the initiative launched in 2024 to promote public participation in addressing plastic pollution and advancing environmental sustainability.

The celebration began with an official launch and an opening webinar, after which participants moved to Nuku Studio in Tamale for an art exhibition showcasing paintings and creative works highlighting the environmental and health impacts of plastic pollution.

The exhibition attracted climate advocates, environmental enthusiasts, teachers, students from selected senior high schools and young people from across Tamale, while showcasing innovative ideas for reducing plastic waste through creativity and community engagement.

As part of the activities, organisers conducted a market sensitisation campaign across major markets in Tamale, where youth advocates, environmental experts and volunteers educated traders and shoppers on the harmful effects of plastic pollution and the importance of proper waste segregation, reuse and recycling.

To strengthen partnerships and encourage youth participation in environmental advocacy, the organisers also hosted a friendly football match between Ummy Relief Foundation and Tamale Offline Hangout, a youth organisation focused on mentorship, networking and advocacy on issues affecting young people.

The celebration climaxed with the Ghana Plastics Summit, which brought together representatives from local government, academia, the private sector, civil society organisations, youth groups, traditional authorities and students to deliberate on practical measures to improve plastic waste management in the country.

Mr Abdul Rashid Alhassan Wumpini, Executive Director of Ummy Relief Foundation, urged public institutions and development partners to strengthen public-private partnerships to build sustainable waste management systems.

He stressed the need for sustained public education on plastic pollution and climate change, saying lasting environmental protection depended on changing public attitudes and encouraging responsible waste disposal practices.

Mr Wumpini called for increased investment in recycling infrastructure and innovative waste management technologies to support Ghana’s transition to a circular and sustainable economy.

Dr Ralf Thiel, Director of Health at Rotary EndPlastic Soup, said addressing plastic pollution required collective action by governments, businesses, civil society organisations and individuals, stressing that no single institution could solve the challenge alone.

He encouraged communities to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles by reducing single-use plastics, promoting recycling and supporting initiatives that protected ecosystems and public health.

Dr Jannik Mechau of Technology Without Borders said innovation and technology had a critical role to play in improving waste management systems and creating sustainable solutions to plastic pollution.

He called for stronger collaboration among research institutions, technology developers, government agencies and local communities to scale up practical innovations that could transform plastic waste into valuable resources while creating employment opportunities for young people.

Dr Abdul-Rahaman Safian, Director of the West African Centre for the Protection of Animal Welfare, said plastic pollution posed serious threats to biodiversity, livestock, aquatic ecosystems and human health, and called for stronger enforcement of environmental regulations.

He urged policymakers to integrate environmental conservation into national development planning while empowering communities to champion responsible waste management practices, adding that protecting the environment was essential to safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring sustainable development for future generations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.