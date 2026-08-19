Jerry Afriyie completes permanent move to Genk

Ghana international Jerry Afriyie has completed a permanent move to Belgian top-flight side Genk.

The 19-year-old joins the club from Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah and signs a deal in Belgium until 2031.

Afriyie came through the ranks at Thoughts FC in Ghana before making the move to Al-Qadsiah in January 2025. Last season, he spent time on loan at La Louvière, where he scored five goals and provided one assist.

In 2025, Afriyie won the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award, which recognises Ghana’s best young player. He had previously caught the eye as the leading goalscorer for Ghana’s U20s. In the spring, he earned his first call-up to the senior Ghana squad for a friendly international.

Afriyie spent pre-season with Al-Qadsiah, where he was a team-mate of fellow Ghanaian and former Genk star Christopher Bonsu Baah.

"Jerry is a player with an incredible amount of energy," said Head of Football Dimitri de Condé. "Whatever he does, he gives 100%. That fits perfectly with the intensity we want to see at KRC Genk."

"At the same time, the club believes there is still plenty of room for Afriyie to develop.

"He has a lot of natural ability and possesses qualities that are crucial in the modern game: pace, explosiveness, runs in behind, and the ability to cause problems in one-v-one situations,” De Condé continued. "He is also still very young, and we will provide him with the right environment to continue his development. We firmly believe he will be an excellent addition to the current squad, both now and for the future."

The forward will be hoping to make his debut when Genk visit Antwerp this weekend in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

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