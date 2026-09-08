Weija Dam spillage: Residents appeal for controlled discharge to minimise risks

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents living along the south Densu River are appealing to authorities to carefully control the discharge from the Weija Dam to minimise the risk of flooding and other hazards as the scheduled spillage approaches, as spillage is expected to resume on Wednesday, September 9.
The appeal follows an announcement by Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) urging residents in vulnerable communities to evacuate ahead of the planned spillage.
GWL said the dam’s water level had risen to 45.2 feet, close to the 46-foot threshold, due to heavy rains upstream and continued rainfall within the Densu River catchment and its tributaries.
Communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, and Ada Kopey.
GWL has urged residents to remain alert, follow evacuation directives, and avoid activities that could expose them to danger.
It has also called on NADMO, the District Assembly, traditional authorities, Assembly Members, and other stakeholders to take precautionary measures and prepare for possible evacuation.
The company said it was closely monitoring the situation and would continue to provide updates as efforts are made to ensure the safety of residents.
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