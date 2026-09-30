Football

Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Lamine Yamal leads race for Golden Ball ahead of Rodri and Kane

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  30 September 2026 1:14am
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Lamine Yamal leads the latest 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings ahead of Harry Kane, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is reaching its climax, with the prestigious individual award set to be decided following a remarkable 2025/26 season and the opening weeks of the new campaign.

With the voting process now closed, attention has shifted to the leading contenders and their performances over the past year.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race has produced intense debate among football fans, with several of the world's biggest stars putting together impressive campaigns at both club and international levels.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has also played a major role in shaping the race, with players able to significantly strengthen their claims through performances on the biggest international stage.

According to GiveMeSport's latest Ballon d’Or Power Rankings, Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal sits at the top of the list, ahead of Harry Kane, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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