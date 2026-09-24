Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia proud of Best comparison

Paris St-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia said he already feels like he has achieved "something special" after being nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

The Georgian is on a 30-player shortlist to be named the world's best player, with the award to be handed out on 26 October.

"To be a Ballon d'Or contender, it's already a pleasure to be among these players in the race," said Kvaratskhelia, player of the season in the Champions League in 2025-26.

"I already feel that I did something special in the last year; I'm really happy, and let's see what's gonna happen."

The 25-year-old added: "I'm happy that I represent Georgia, a small country. Little kids, they know that even if they are from a small country, they can achieve these things."

Northern Ireland, who play Georgia on Friday in the Nations League [live across BBC Sport], remain the smallest country by population to produce a Ballon d'Or winner, with George Best the recipient of the award in 1968.

"What about George Best? I know him, of course," said Kvaratskhelia of the comparison.

"Some people a long time ago told me that, even when I played, it seemed like him. I'm not sure because he was one of the best in football history and it [the comparison] is a pleasure and I'm proud."

While Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was not yet born when Best won the Ballon d'Or off the back of a European Cup win with Manchester United, he can appreciate what a global superstar means to a small footballing nation.

"George Best, an iconic figure in world football and obviously we're very privileged that he came from Northern Ireland. In many ways, he puts our country on the map," O'Neill said.

"I think in Georgia, you have that situation now with Kvaratskhelia who I think is a world-class player.

"For me he was probably the best player in the Champions League last season over the whole competition. We obviously have to give him special attention.

"It's the same when you play against any world-class player in any country that you have to be aware that he can win the game in a moment, that he can create so much and he can lift his team as well."

Despite being in the running for such prestigious individual accolades, Kvaratskhelia's national coach Willy Sagnol praised the player's focus on the collective.

The former France defender was a Les Bleus team-mate of Zinedine Zidane, winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

"You were talking about Ballon d'Or. Times maybe change but I think sometimes the past was better where players were playing and waiting to the end to see who would be Ballon d'Or and then be happy to be or disappointed not to be," Sagnol said.

"Too many times in the last weeks, I see players saying 'I'm the best, I'm the best, I'm the best'.

"Khvicha never said that and that's why I'm very proud to be his head coach. He's not just about a fantastic football player, but he's also a fantastic personality who thinks always about the team and not about himself and I'm sure [on Friday] he will show it again."

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