Thomas-Asante urges Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars after Cote d’Ivoire defeat

Audio By Carbonatix
Brandon Thomas-Asante has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars as they look to respond to their 2-0 defeat to Cote d’Ivoire in Bouake.
The Black Stars suffered a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Thursday, with goals from Malick Yalcouye and Franck Kessie handing the hosts all three points.
Speaking to Agogo Sports Daily, Thomas-Asante says the players understand the disappointment but are determined to put things right in their next game.
“Actually, we are all Ghanaians, we are fans as well as players, we want to win these games so when we go to Gambia, we are going to put pressure and things right, by then we are at home and we now have got our people (fans) behind us, so we are going to give our all.”
Ghana will host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29 in their second Group C qualifier.
Thomas-Asante believes the support of the home fans will be important as the Black Stars seek to recover from their opening defeat.
The Black Stars are currently bottom of Group C and will be hoping to secure their first points of the campaign against The Gambia.
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