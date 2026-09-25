Abena Kyei Boakye unveiled as Ambassador for Glow Washing Powder

Award-winning TV personality Abena Kyei Boakye has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Glow Washing Powder, a Ghanaian-owned detergent brand. The unveiling ceremony was held at the ESP Hotel in Labone, Accra, on Thursday evening.

Glow Washing Powder is positioned as an effective laundry solution designed to remove stubborn stains without prolonged soaking or excessive scrubbing.

It is marketed as tough on dirt while being gentle on clothes, making it suitable for everyday clothing, workwear and school uniforms.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO of Glow Soaps & Detergents, Nana Akua Darkowaa, also known as Faustina Darko, Madam Sweetie Acquah said the company is committed to providing effective and affordable cleaning products while building a strong Ghanaian brand.

She said Abena’s appointment would help increase awareness of Glow Washing Powder and take the product closer to consumers across the country. Glow Soaps & Detergents is a Ghanaian-owned company that manufactures a range of household and commercial cleaning products, including bar soap, liquid soap, bleach, floor cleaner, glass cleaner, sanitiser and disinfectants. The company has been expanding its distribution network through retailers, direct sales and market activations.

Presidential Adviser and Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), who performed the official unveiling, said the strongest brand partnerships are built when an individual’s personality, values and audience align with what the brand represents. “The strongest partnerships happen when an individual's personality, values, and audience connect naturally with what the brand represents.

And I believe that is exactly what we're seeing this evening,” he said. He lauded Abena for building a strong, relatable, and engaging presence in the Ghanaian media space. “Those qualities make her a wonderful partner for Glow Washing Powder, a brand that is going to be part of every Ghanaian home,” KOD said, adding that the partnership celebrates the modern Ghanaian woman. “This partnership is also about celebrating the modern Ghanaian woman: versatile, confident, hardworking, vibrant, and always finding ways to make life better for herself and her family.

Abena represents many of those qualities. ”So this evening, we don't just sign a contract; we celebrate a partnership, a new chapter, and possibilities that come with it. Abena, welcome to the Glow family, and let's make it clean, fresh, and unforgettable,” he added.

In her acceptance speech, Abena Kyei Boakye said the partnership was more than an endorsement. “It is a pleasure to be here with you this evening. Indeed, today is more than an unveiling for me. It is the beginning of a beautiful partnership with a brand that understands something very important, when you look good, feel good, and live clean, you glow differently,” she said. “For me, Glow is not just about washing clothes.

It is about freshness, confidence and that beautiful feeling you get when your clothes are clean, bright and ready for the world. “She pledged to bring the Glow experience closer to consumers. “So, whether you are washing for yourself, your children or the whole family, remember one thing: Wash with Glow. Wear your confidence. And let yourself glow! “The ceremony was emceed by Joy Prime presenter Kpekpo Maxwell Justice (KMJ) and featured a comedy performance by Comedian Hogan. In attendance were Gospel musician Nacee, Counsellor George Lutterodt, and Ghana’s Most Beautiful personality Belinda Fosua Amoah, popularly known as Fosua, among other guests.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.