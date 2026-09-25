Football

‘No doubt’ Black Stars will beat Cote d’ivore in Accra – Carlos Quieroz

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  25 September 2026 1:18am
Carlos Queiroz
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Carlos Queiroz says he has “no doubt” Ghana will beat Cote d'ivore when the two sides meet again in Accra in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars opened their Group C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in Bouake on Thursday.

Malick Yalcouye and Franck Kessie scored either side of half-time to give the hosts a winning start and leave Ghana without a point from their opening fixture.

Despite the defeat in his first competitive game since returning for a second spell as Ghana coach, Queiroz is confident the Black Stars will respond when the two sides meet again in Accra.

“When Ivory Coast comes to Ghana, with all due respect, it will be our turn to win,” the 73-year-old said after the match.

Queiroz was referring to the historical head-to-head record between the two sides as he backed Ghana to level the score in the return fixture.

“So the score, as you said now, is 16–15, right? So in a couple of months it will be 16–16. I have no doubt about that, that we are going to win that game.”

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group C after the opening round of matches, increasing the importance of their next qualifier against The Gambia.

The Black Stars will host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, looking to get their qualification campaign back on track.

Ghana are seeking a return to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2025 tournament in Morocco, their first absence from the finals in more than two decades.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group