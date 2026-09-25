‘No doubt’ Black Stars will beat Cote d’ivore in Accra – Carlos Quieroz

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz says he has “no doubt” Ghana will beat Cote d'ivore when the two sides meet again in Accra in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars opened their Group C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in Bouake on Thursday.

Malick Yalcouye and Franck Kessie scored either side of half-time to give the hosts a winning start and leave Ghana without a point from their opening fixture.

Despite the defeat in his first competitive game since returning for a second spell as Ghana coach, Queiroz is confident the Black Stars will respond when the two sides meet again in Accra.

“When Ivory Coast comes to Ghana, with all due respect, it will be our turn to win,” the 73-year-old said after the match.

Queiroz was referring to the historical head-to-head record between the two sides as he backed Ghana to level the score in the return fixture.

“So the score, as you said now, is 16–15, right? So in a couple of months it will be 16–16. I have no doubt about that, that we are going to win that game.”

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group C after the opening round of matches, increasing the importance of their next qualifier against The Gambia.

The Black Stars will host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, looking to get their qualification campaign back on track.

Ghana are seeking a return to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2025 tournament in Morocco, their first absence from the finals in more than two decades.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.