FX interventions are rules-based, not discretionary-BoG

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, says the central bank’s interventions in the foreign exchange market are guided by a clear, rules-based framework and are not undertaken at the Governor’s discretion.
He explained that the framework, introduced last year, provides defined conditions for when the Bank of Ghana should intervene in the foreign exchange market.
Speaking at the 132nd MPC press briefing Dr Asiama said, the framework is designed to guide the Bank’s operations while allowing market forces to determine the exchange rate.
“It’s not for me to just get up and say intervene. No. It’s a clear rules-based system that we use to determine when we need to intervene,” he said.
The Governor noted that the framework has three key segments: reserve accumulation, intervention and intermediation.
He said the Bank is currently working to transition the framework, with the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) expected to play a greater role in the intermediation segment.
“We are in touch with Gold Board trying to perfect that new framework. And when we are ready, when it is done, we will communicate this to the market,” Dr Asiama said.
He assured market participants that the Bank of Ghana will continue to perform its intervention role, but stressed that its primary objective remains building adequate foreign exchange reserves.
“Our prime objective is to build adequate reserves at all times, because that is what supports our resilience as a country,” he added.
The Governor’s comments come as the Bank continues to manage foreign exchange market conditions under its new FX operations framework.
The framework, introduced in November 2025, emphasises a rules-based approach that allows exchange rates to be determined by market forces while seeking to limit excessive short-term volatility.
Dr Asiama has previously disclosed that the Bank did not undertake direct FX market interventions between August 2024 and December 2025, with foreign exchange intermediation instead supported through the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.
Latest Stories
-
‘Gov’t doesn’t understand our plight; 8% fare hike is too small’ – Kumasi drivers
30 seconds
-
Court grants two persons bail in alleged GH₵127m cyber theft case
3 minutes
-
Salomey Baffoe bail denied: Cyber-related investigation poses risk of witness interference – High Court
11 minutes
-
Court is being too ‘high-handed’ by keeping Salomey Awiti Baffoe in custody – Criminologist
12 minutes
-
Lawyer for Salomey Baffoe appeals bail refusal, petitions CJ to intervene
17 minutes
-
Washington State delegation explores healthcare partnership with Ghana Medical Trust Fund
21 minutes
-
BoG backs cedi payments for Ghana-China trade
22 minutes
-
EPA shuts down Earl International mining operation at Gbane over environmental breaches
24 minutes
-
GoldBod resumes significant gold shipments, supporting reserves – BoG
27 minutes
-
FX interventions are rules-based, not discretionary-BoG
31 minutes
-
DVLA explains delinquency charges related to expired driver’s licences
39 minutes
-
High Court denies bail application for Salomey Awiti Baffoe
41 minutes
-
GES urges communities to help provide kitchens for school feeding programme
47 minutes
-
Mahama invokes Nkrumah, says Ghana’s freedom must serve Africa
48 minutes
-
From Cotonou to Bata: Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire’s rivalry enters a new chapter
50 minutes