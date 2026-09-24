Mahama pushes for permanent UN system for restitution of African artefacts

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called for the establishment of a permanent international system under the United Nations to facilitate the return of African cultural properties taken during colonial conquest.
He said existing restitution efforts are too dependent on individual countries or institutions voluntarily returning selected objects, creating what he described as a piecemeal approach to a matter requiring a coordinated global response.
Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said that holding countries should work with the United Nations to develop standardised legal and diplomatic procedures covering provenance research, access to archives and restitution claims.
“Our NEXT STEP is to build a permanent, institutionalised global system,” he said.
President Mahama said such a system should make archives more transparent, simplify provenance investigations and reduce legal barriers that prevent unconditional restitution.
He argued that the process must move beyond isolated acts of goodwill towards predictable mechanisms that allow countries and communities to pursue the return of their cultural heritage.
He said Ghana’s position was anchored in the belief that restitution is not merely about recovering physical objects but about restoring historical memory and dignity to communities whose heritage was removed from them.
Latest Stories
-
No room for another false start as Ghana begin AFCON qualifying campaign
7 minutes
-
“We are grateful for what you have achieved” – AGI President tells Finance Minister
15 minutes
-
“No Nation is Inferior”: Mahama champions human dignity and security council reform at the UN
38 minutes
-
Manhyia South residents, NPP executives fume over botched EOCO arrest of MP
48 minutes
-
Mahama unveils new deal with global philanthropy
55 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Building customer-centric leadership
1 hour
-
Democracy must deliver food, jobs and healthcare, not just elections – Mahama
1 hour
-
Capacity constraints must never be a barrier to restitution – Mahama
1 hour
-
COMAC pushes for suspension of sections of Customs Act 2026
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for Great African Museum to anchor continent’s heritage revival
1 hour
-
Mahama cites return of Mpomponsuo sword as model for restitution
1 hour
-
Mahama: Africa must inherit more than the story of what it lost
1 hour
-
Mahama pushes for permanent UN system for restitution of African artefacts
1 hour
-
Ghana is arguably Africa’s most stable democracy, says Mahama
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for investment in Africa’s cultural infrastructure
1 hour