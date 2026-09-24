Mahama: Africa must inherit more than the story of what it lost

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a renewed approach to African cultural heritage that enables young Africans to learn about the achievements of their ancestors rather than focusing only on the history of colonial conquest and cultural loss.

According to President Mahama, the return of African cultural objects would give future generations direct access to evidence of the continent’s historical achievements.

“When a young African child enters a museum on her own continent and touches the tangible proof of her ancestors’ brilliance, she learns that her history did not begin with subjugation,” he said at a high-level side event at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 24.

He said young Africans should be able to learn about the empires, political systems, metallurgical achievements and artistic traditions developed by their ancestors.

“Our young people must inherit more than the story of what Africa lost. They must inherit the story of what Africa created,” he added.

President Mahama said restitution therefore had implications beyond museums and historical research, arguing that cultural heritage could strengthen identity, education, confidence and social development among younger generations.

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