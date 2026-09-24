Capacity constraints must never be a barrier to restitution – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has rejected arguments that African countries should first develop modern museums and conservation facilities before cultural artefacts taken during colonial rule are returned.

According to the President, concerns about Africa’s capacity to preserve returned heritage should not be used to justify the continued possession of African cultural property by institutions abroad.

“Capacity constraints must never be used as a justification for continued possession. Capacity must serve as a bridge to return, not a barrier to justice,” he said at a high-level side event at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 24.

President Mahama said African countries were already developing institutions and infrastructure capable of receiving, preserving and researching returned cultural treasures.

He pointed to the African Union’s plans for the Great African Museum, the AU-EU Museum Partnership and Ghana’s own efforts to strengthen national and traditional institutions as evidence of the continent’s commitment to preserving its heritage.

He called for international partners to support African countries with technology, conservation expertise, digitisation and professional training rather than using capacity limitations to delay restitution.

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