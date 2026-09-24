Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has rejected arguments that African countries should first develop modern museums and conservation facilities before cultural artefacts taken during colonial rule are returned.
According to the President, concerns about Africa’s capacity to preserve returned heritage should not be used to justify the continued possession of African cultural property by institutions abroad.
“Capacity constraints must never be used as a justification for continued possession. Capacity must serve as a bridge to return, not a barrier to justice,” he said at a high-level side event at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 24.
President Mahama said African countries were already developing institutions and infrastructure capable of receiving, preserving and researching returned cultural treasures.
He pointed to the African Union’s plans for the Great African Museum, the AU-EU Museum Partnership and Ghana’s own efforts to strengthen national and traditional institutions as evidence of the continent’s commitment to preserving its heritage.
He called for international partners to support African countries with technology, conservation expertise, digitisation and professional training rather than using capacity limitations to delay restitution.
Latest Stories
-
No room for another false start as Ghana begin AFCON qualifying campaign
7 minutes
-
“We are grateful for what you have achieved” – AGI President tells Finance Minister
15 minutes
-
“No Nation is Inferior”: Mahama champions human dignity and security council reform at the UN
38 minutes
-
Manhyia South residents, NPP executives fume over botched EOCO arrest of MP
48 minutes
-
Mahama unveils new deal with global philanthropy
55 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Building customer-centric leadership
1 hour
-
Democracy must deliver food, jobs and healthcare, not just elections – Mahama
1 hour
-
Capacity constraints must never be a barrier to restitution – Mahama
1 hour
-
COMAC pushes for suspension of sections of Customs Act 2026
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for Great African Museum to anchor continent’s heritage revival
1 hour
-
Mahama cites return of Mpomponsuo sword as model for restitution
1 hour
-
Mahama: Africa must inherit more than the story of what it lost
1 hour
-
Mahama pushes for permanent UN system for restitution of African artefacts
1 hour
-
Ghana is arguably Africa’s most stable democracy, says Mahama
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for investment in Africa’s cultural infrastructure
1 hour