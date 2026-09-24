Banking and Finance | Economy

BoG to introduce new Heritage Series banknotes in November 2026

Source: James Eshun   
  24 September 2026 2:55pm
Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama.
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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is set to introduce a new series of banknotes, known as the Heritage Series, as part of efforts to modernise the country’s currency and strengthen its security and durability.

The new notes are expected to be officially launched on November 3, 2026, at the Bank Square in Accra.

According to the Bank of Ghana governor at the MPC press briefing, Dr Johnson Asiama, the Heritage Series will feature enhanced security features, improved durability and modern designs that reflect Ghana’s heritage, culture and national identity.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana said the upgraded notes are being introduced in response to changes in currency circulation, advances in technology and increasingly sophisticated security standards.

"The upgraded banknotes incorporate enhanced security features, improved durability, and modern designs, designs that reflect Ghana's heritage and Ghana's aspirations,” he said.

The new notes have been designed to provide stronger protection against counterfeiting and withstand the demands of prolonged circulation, while also supporting more efficient and cost-effective currency management.

The Heritage Series will also incorporate Ghanaian iconographic elements and honour national heroes, with each denomination designed to tell aspects of Ghana’s history while reflecting the country’s aspirations for the future.

The Bank of Ghana, however, stressed that the introduction of the new notes will not invalidate the existing Ghana cedi banknotes.

The new Heritage Series will circulate alongside the existing banknotes, meaning members of the public can continue using the current notes after the launch.

The Bank has also urged the public not to rush to exchange or withdraw existing banknotes solely because of the introduction of the new series.

The Governor further appealed to businesses, traders and financial institutions to handle banknotes properly by avoiding practices such as crumpling, writing on notes, stapling them and using them for decorative purposes.

The Bank of Ghana said proper handling of banknotes will help preserve their quality, reduce replacement costs and support more efficient currency management.

The Heritage Series is being introduced under the theme “The Cedi: Our Future, Secure, Designed to Last.”

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