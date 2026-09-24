Washington State delegation explores healthcare partnership with Ghana Medical Trust Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation from Washington State in the United States has paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) to explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration in healthcare delivery.
The delegation, led by Mayor of Shoreline, Washington, Betsy Robertson, engaged the management of the Fund on areas of mutual interest, particularly efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access to specialised medical services in Ghana.
The visit forms part of broader efforts to establish strategic partnerships that can support the GMTF’s mandate of expanding access to quality healthcare and improving outcomes for patients across the country.
Discussions focused on identifying practical areas where collaboration could contribute to Ghana’s healthcare needs.
The GMTF management, led by Administrator Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, welcomed the delegation and expressed the Fund’s readiness to explore practical areas of cooperation.
The Fund said such partnerships could help mobilise expertise and resources towards initiatives capable of delivering meaningful impact to Ghana’s healthcare system.
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