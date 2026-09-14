110 children at Cardiothoracic Centre get second chance at life as Ghana Medical Trust Fund marks first year

For more than 110 children, the first anniversary of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) represents more than a milestone. It is a second chance at life.

At the National Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital alone, more than 150 patients facing financial barriers to lifesaving cardiac treatment are being supported by the Fund. About 110 of them are children.

For Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, Head of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, the figures represent futures that could otherwise have been lost.

Behind every patient, he said, is a human being whose future could have been cut short because a family could not afford lifesaving treatment.

The intervention is particularly significant for children diagnosed with serious heart conditions. Many families face the difficult choice between the cost of treatment and other basic needs.

Dr Entsua-Mensah said the Fund is helping to change that reality, giving children the opportunity to return to school, play with their peers and pursue their ambitions.

These children, he said, “will grow stronger, play with their peers, return to school, pursue education and vocational training and eventually contribute to Ghana’s development.”

He believes some could go on to become doctors, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, artists and national leaders.

The impact of the Fund has also extended to critical infrastructure at the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

In 2025, a fire destroyed the Centre’s cardiac catheterisation laboratory, a critical facility for diagnosing and treating complex heart conditions.

By the end of July 2026, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund had replaced the facility with a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation centre.

Since its opening, more than 60 patients have undergone complex lifesaving procedures at the new facility, with additional patients awaiting treatment.

During the Fund’s initial 50-case pilot, 15 patients were sponsored for lifesaving procedures at the National Cardiothoracic Centre. That support has since expanded, with more than 150 patients onboarded for care.

For Dr Entsua-Mensah, the Fund’s impact goes beyond the money spent, the equipment acquired, or the procedures performed.

“Adults whose illnesses had taken them away from their normal lives and livelihoods now have an opportunity to receive treatment and return to work. Children whose futures were threatened by serious heart conditions have an opportunity to grow and pursue their aspirations,” he said.

He described the intervention as “a great investment in humanity”, saying it is restoring lives and hope to families.

The emerging impact is also extending beyond Korle Bu. Cardiology centres are being developed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The development is expected to reduce the need for patients with complex cardiac conditions to travel to Accra for specialised treatment.

Dr Entsua-Mensah said the National Cardiothoracic Centre would collaborate with the centres in Kumasi and Tamale through training, mentorship and specialist support.

He believes the expansion could eventually take specialised cardiac care to more parts of Ghana.

One year into the Fund’s existence, he believes a long-held ambition within Ghana’s specialist healthcare system is beginning to take shape.

“For the first time, what we have dreamt of, what we had hoped for is beginning to unfold right before our eyes.”

For the more than 110 children receiving treatment, that unfolding dream means something much simpler: the opportunity to live, return to school, play, pursue their dreams and grow into the adults they were meant to become.

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