Photos From Adom FM Y2K Jam

Adom FM Y2K Jam turned back the clock as patrons gathered at the La Palm Dome for an evening filled with music, dancing and nostalgia from the year 2000 and beyond.

The event was marked by energetic performances and familiar tunes that transported patrons back to the early 2000s, with many dancing and singing along to songs that defined the era.

From the moment the music started, the atmosphere at the La Palm Dome became lively, as patrons embraced the nostalgia and relived memories associated with some of their favourite songs from the 2000s.

Some patrons said they were thrilled by the experience, admitting that they had not expected the event to be so exciting. For them, the Y2K Jam offered more than just entertainment; it provided an opportunity to reconnect with memories of a period that remained special to them.

The event featured performances from several artistes, including Antwi ne Antwi, a popular “Sakina” hitmaker, who entertained patrons with some of his popular songs.

Praye Tiatia also took the stage and delivered some of Praye’s well-known tunes, including the hit song “Angelina.” His performance drew enthusiastic responses from patrons, many of whom sang along word for word while dancing to the nostalgic sounds.

The music, performances and interactions throughout the night made the Y2K Jam an eventful celebration of the sounds and culture of the 2000s.

Patrons danced, sang and reminisced as the artistes took them through a catalogue of songs that had dominated the airwaves during the era.

For many of those who attended, the night at the La Palm Dome was a memorable trip down memory lane, bringing together music lovers who shared a connection with the songs and moments of the early 2000s.

The Adom FM Y2K Jam ultimately offered patrons an evening of nostalgia, entertainment and celebration, as the sounds of the past once again filled the La Palm Dome.

Adomonline’s photojournalist Joseph Odotei was present to capture key moments from the event.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.