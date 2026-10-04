John Boadu must rebuild, unite NPP for 2028 – Edward Boateng

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has tasked the newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, with rebuilding and uniting the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Boateng said Mr Boadu’s election comes with a significant responsibility to strengthen the NPP’s organisational structures, restore discipline and rebuild public confidence in the party.

“The task ahead goes beyond administering the Party. As Chairman, he must lead the rebuilding of a strong, disciplined and effective political organisation, from the polling station to the national level,” he said.

"Chairman John Boadu has served the Party at virtually every level and understands its strengths, weaknesses and grassroots structures. The task now is to build a united and formidable Party capable of supporting our Flagbearer, winning back the confidence of Ghanaians and returning the NPP to government in 2029," he added.

According to him, the party must learn from its defeat in the 2024 general elections and undertake a deliberate effort to reconnect with its grassroots and the Ghanaian electorate.

Mr Boateng also called for reconciliation among the various traditions and tendencies within the NPP, saying members who supported different candidates during the national elections must be brought together to contribute to the party’s rebuilding.

He said the task ahead requires unity, humility, hard work, fresh thinking and a compelling message capable of reconnecting the NPP with Ghanaians.

Mr Boateng highlighted Mr Boadu’s experience at various levels of the party, including his service as National Organiser and Acting General Secretary between 2014 and 2016.

He said Mr Boadu’s experience in the party’s grassroots structures would be critical to the rebuilding process.

John Boadu was elected National Chairman at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

He secured 2,888 votes to defeat Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, who polled 2,408 votes. Former National Chairman Paul Afoko received 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe obtained 41 votes.

Mr Boateng said the new leadership must now work collectively to build a united and formidable party capable of supporting the NPP’s Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2028 elections.

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