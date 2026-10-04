Our task is to build a renewed NPP – John Boadu

Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has charged the party’s new leadership with rebuilding its structures and creating a renewed organisation capable of meeting the expectations of its members and supporters.

Mr Boadu said his election should mark the beginning of a new phase for the party, with the emphasis now shifting from internal competition to the collective responsibility of strengthening the NPP.

“Our task is to build a renewed NPP,” he said, stressing the need for the party to draw on the experiences, ideas and commitment of its members as it moves beyond the national executive elections.

He said the renewal process must involve all sections of the party, including the aspirants who contested the various national executive positions but were not elected.

According to him, the NPP cannot afford to lose the experience and expertise that emerged during the internal contests.

Mr Boadu has already called on his fellow aspirants to continue contributing to the party, telling them that their ideas and experience belong to the NPP. He has also described the outcome of the elections not as a contest that produced winners and losers, but as a mandate that comes with responsibility.

“Today is not a day of victory but a day of responsibility and great unity,” he said, urging the new executives to approach their positions with humility and a commitment to the party's broader interests.

The National Chairman said the NPP’s renewal would require unity across its structures, particularly as the party begins work with its newly elected national executive team. He said the different perspectives brought into the elections should now be harnessed to strengthen the organisation.

Mr Boadu’s comments come after delegates elected a new national leadership at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The new team includes General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, First Vice Chairman Kojo Fosu Boadu, Second Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye and Third Vice Chairman Nana Akomea, among other national officers.

The new leadership is expected to oversee the next phase of the party’s internal reorganisation and work with its regional and constituency structures.

The NPP has been rebuilding its structures following its defeat in the 2024 general election, with its national executive elections forming part of that wider reorganisation.

Mr Boadu said the priority now should be to transform the energy generated by the internal elections into collective work for the party. He called on members to set their differences aside, contribute their skills and experience, and work together to build what he described as a renewed NPP.

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