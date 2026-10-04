Teamwork, discipline will drive NPP’s 2028 victory – Justin Kodua after retaining General Secretary position

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Re-elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has pledged to work with the party’s newly elected national executives as part of efforts to strengthen the party and secure victory in the 2028 general elections.
Speaking to JoyNews after retaining his position at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, Mr Kodua said teamwork and discipline would be central to his next term in office.
“They should expect teamwork, based on discipline, and I'm looking forward to the other delegates that they are going to elect, so that we all sit down and work hard,” he said.
According to him, the party’s main expectation of its national executives is to work collectively towards winning the 2028 elections.
“The only thing the party expects from us is to win the elections in 2028; I can assure you we will work towards it,” he added.
Mr Kodua also expressed appreciation to party members for the confidence reposed in him, saying his engagements with delegates across the 16 regions gave him a strong indication of their support.
“There’s no competition… because as I went around the 16 regions, the feedback from the party delegates, and they spoke with emotions, they spoke from the heart, that they know the work I've done for the party, and certainly they didn't see this as a contest,” he said.
He said reports from his polling agents suggested that the outcome was more akin to an acclamation than a closely fought contest.
Mr Kodua further expressed confidence in the NPP’s electoral prospects, saying he looked forward to supporting the party’s efforts to elect its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as President.
His re-election gives him another term as the party’s General Secretary as the NPP seeks to reorganise its structures and strengthen internal collaboration ahead of the 2028 polls.
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