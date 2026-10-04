Justin Frimpong Kodua retains position as NPP General Secretary

Audio By Carbonatix
Justin Frimpong Kodua has retained his position as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the party’s national executive elections in Kumasi.
The incumbent General Secretary secured another mandate at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
Mr Kodua faced competition from former Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP Sylvester Tetteh, former Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi and National Treasurer Dr Charles Dwamena. He was number three on the ballot paper.
His victory gives him another term at the party’s national secretariat as the NPP works to reorganise its structures and prepare for the 2028 general elections.
Mr Kodua, a lawyer and former Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, first became NPP General Secretary in 2022 after defeating then-incumbent John Boadu.
Ahead of the 2026 contest, he pledged to consolidate organisational reforms, strengthen the party’s grassroots structures and intensify preparations for the 2028 elections.
The General Secretary is responsible for significant aspects of the party’s day-to-day administration, organisational coordination and communication.
The election formed part of the NPP’s process of selecting nine national executives to lead the party as it rebuilds following its defeat in the 2024 general election.
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