John Boadu elected National NPP Chairman

John Boadu has been elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The 56-year-old former NPP General Secretary emerged winner of the highly contested chairmanship election held on Saturday, October 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

As the results were announced, supporters of Mr Boadu were seen celebrating at the congress grounds, expressing excitement over his victory.

Mr Boadu was one of four candidates who contested the position, alongside former National Chairman Paul Afoko, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former Greater Accra Regional Chairman Sammy Crabbe.

His election comes after a last-minute alliance with Mr Crabbe, who announced on Saturday that he was joining forces with Mr Boadu and urged his supporters to vote for him.

The chairmanship contest formed part of elections to select nine national officers of the NPP, with more than 7,000 delegates participating in the conference.

The elections followed the consideration and approval of proposed amendments to the party’s constitution, including changes to the position of party leader while the NPP is in opposition.

Mr Boadu, who served as the party’s General Secretary from 2018 to 2022, is expected to play a key role in the NPP’s reorganisation and efforts to rebuild its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.