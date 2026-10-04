Let us choose unity over division – John Boadu to NPP

Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has called on members to put aside internal differences and work towards greater unity following the party’s national executive elections.

Mr Boadu said the NPP’s strength would depend on its ability to bring together members with different views, experiences and political backgrounds, rather than allowing disagreements from the election period to create lasting divisions.

“Let us choose unity over division,” he told party members, stressing that the completion of the internal elections should mark the beginning of a new phase of collective work.

He said the new national executives had a responsibility to serve the entire party and not only the delegates and supporters who backed their respective campaigns. He urged members who contested the various positions, including those who were unsuccessful, to continue contributing to the party’s affairs.

Mr Boadu has repeatedly emphasised inclusiveness in his post-election message, telling fellow aspirants that their ideas and experience remain valuable to the NPP. He said the party should harness those contributions as it works to strengthen its structures.

He also described the outcome of the elections as a responsibility rather than simply a victory, saying: “Today is not a day of victory but a day of responsibility and great unity.”

The National Chairman said the party must now move beyond the competition that characterised the elections and focus on building what he has described as a renewed NPP. He said unity would be essential to that process, particularly as the new leadership begins engaging the party’s structures across the country.

The call comes after delegates elected a new team of national executives at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi. The new leadership includes Justin Frimpong Kodua as General Secretary, Kojo Fosu Boadu as First Vice Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye as Second Vice Chairman and Nana Akomea as Third Vice Chairman.

Mr Boadu urged the new executives, unsuccessful aspirants and the wider party membership to see themselves as part of one organisation with a shared responsibility. He said the differences that emerged during the contests should not be allowed to overshadow the broader task of strengthening the NPP.

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