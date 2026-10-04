Winning 2028 election won’t be easy; we must work harder – Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cautioned the party against taking the 2028 general election for granted, stressing that victory will require sustained effort, unity and stronger organisation.

Addressing party members and aspirants following the NPP’s national executive elections, Dr Bawumia said the party must recognise the scale of the task ahead and begin working towards the next election with determination.

“Winning the 2028 election won’t be easy; we must work harder,” he said, urging members to remain focused and committed to the party’s work beyond the internal elections.

Dr Bawumia said the national executive elections should therefore be seen as the start of another phase of mobilisation rather than the end of the party’s internal activities.

He encouraged the newly elected executives and other aspirants to combine their strengths and work together to improve the party’s structures.

The former Vice President also assured unsuccessful aspirants that they would have roles to play in the party’s preparations for 2028. “You’ll be part of the 2028 campaign.

There’s enough work for all of us,” he told them, emphasising the need for the party to draw on the experience and ideas of everyone who participated in the internal contest.

The former Vice President’s message comes amid calls by the party’s new National Chairman, John Boadu, for unity following the elections.

Mr Boadu has urged members to choose unity over division and described the new mandate as a responsibility that requires the party's collective effort.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP would need to move beyond the competition that characterised the national executive elections and concentrate on strengthening its organisation and reconnecting with its wider membership. He said every member had a role to play in the work ahead.

With a new national executive now in place, the party is expected to begin the next phase of its internal organisation and preparations for the 2028 election.

Dr Bawumia’s warning emphasises sustained mobilisation and hard work as the NPP seeks to build towards the next national contest.

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