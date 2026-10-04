From Delta Force to NPP First Vice Chairman – Kojo Bamba’s political journey

Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, has been elected National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), capping a political journey that began at the party's grassroots and passed through some of its most controversial chapters.

Boadu polled 3,116 votes to secure the position, emerging top in a crowded field of 13 aspirants who contested the three Vice Chairmanship slots at the NPP's National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The Delta Force Years

Before his rise to national prominence, Boadu led Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group that became infamous in the Ashanti Region following the party's 2016 electoral victory.

A former auto mechanic, Boadu led the group during a period of heightened tension, including a revolt against the appointment of George Adjei as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, which culminated in violence and court action. Members of Delta Force were subsequently convicted and fined for their actions.

In 2018, Boadu was appointed Deputy National Director of Operations of the NPP's youth wing, a position that marked his transition from vigilante leadership to formal party structures.

A Campaign Built On Grassroots Empowerment

Boadu's campaign for the First Vice Chairmanship was anchored on a simple message: the party's return to power in 2028 depends on the strength of its grassroots structures.

Engaging delegates across constituencies in the Ashanti Region, he argued that constituency executives are the party's "frontline soldiers" who mobilise supporters and protect polling stations long before national leaders arrive on the campaign trail.

"These constituency executives are the ones who work for power to be attained, but they are often sidelined when power is attained. This is why I want to be down there at the grassroots at this critical moment," he said.

He pledged to fight relentlessly for the welfare of party executives, promising to correct past mistakes and improve conditions for members and executives across the country.

Peaceful Elections Advocate

Despite his past association with Delta Force, Boadu has in recent years positioned himself as an advocate for peaceful elections.

Ahead of the Akwatia by-election in 2025, he joined the party's campaign and urged residents to vote in an atmosphere of calm, stressing that Ghana's democracy can only flourish when elections are conducted free from violence and intimidation.

"As we go to the polls, let us remember that every vote counts. We must uphold the credibility of the process and ensure that Akwatia sets a fine example of peaceful elections," he said.

A New Role In Party Leadership

Boadu's election as First Vice Chairman places him at the heart of the NPP's national leadership as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

He will work alongside National Chairman John Boadu, Second Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye, and Third Vice Chairman Nana Akomea, as well as other newly elected national officers.

His message of grassroots empowerment is expected to shape the party's organisational strategy as it seeks to rebuild and reclaim power.

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