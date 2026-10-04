Ali Suraj elected NPP NASARA Coordinator

Ali Suraj has been elected the National NASARA Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He secured 372 votes to win the contest at the party’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

He defeated Salim Bamba, who polled 311 votes, and Awal Mohamed, who obtained 106 votes.

Ali Suraj’s election comes as the NPP seeks to strengthen its internal structures and broaden its engagement with Muslim communities and other minority groups ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The NASARA Coordinator is responsible for leading the party’s NASARA wing, which focuses on mobilising and coordinating support among minority groups within the NPP.

John Boadu was elected National Chairman after polling 2,888 votes, defeating Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, who obtained 2,408 votes. Former National Chairman Paul Afoko received 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe polled 41.

Justin Kodua Frimpong retained the General Secretary position with 4,486 votes.

Daniel Titus Glover was elected National Organiser with 2,964 votes, while Alfred Kwajo Thompson was elected National Treasurer with 2,243 votes.

Three National Vice Chairpersons were also elected from a field of 13 candidates.

Kojo Fosu was elected First Vice Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye was elected Second Vice Chairman, and Nana Akomea was elected Third Vice Chairman.

Boadu emerged 1st Vice Chairman with 3,116 votes, while Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, secured the Second Vice Chairman position with 3,061 votes, and Nana Akomea was elected Third Vice Chairman with 2,981 votes.

Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was elected National Communications Director unopposed.

In the special wing positions, Abanga Yakubu Fuseni emerged as National Youth Organiser, while Hawa Koomson was elected National Women’s Organiser.

Mohammed Ali Suraj won the National Nasara Organiser position after securing 372 votes, compared with Salim Mansuru Bamba’s 311 and Awal Mohammed’s 106.

Alfred Kwadwo Thompson was also elected as the party's National Treasurer.

The delegates’ conference brought together 7,163 delegates from across the country to participate in the election of the party’s national officers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.