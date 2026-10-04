From banking to party finances: Alfred Kwadwo Thompson elected NPP Treasurer

Alfred Kwadwo Thompson has been elected National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), securing 2,243 votes at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The election was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as the NPP completed the election of its new national executive team ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Thompson brings extensive experience in banking and finance to the position, having worked with several financial institutions during his career.

Banking career

He began his banking career at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where he worked in the Foreign Operations Department.

Within a year, he was appointed Head of the Trade Finance Unit and the Customer Service Unit before later becoming Manager of Business Development and Marketing Communications in the Corporate and Customer Relations Department.

He subsequently joined Standard Trust Bank, now United Bank for Africa (UBA), as Deputy Head in charge of Foreign Operations.

He also served as Deputy Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB).

Thompson holds a Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Lincolnshire and Humberside and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Hull’s School of Business Studies.

Advocate for financial discipline

Thompson has also been active on the NPP’s Communications Team, regularly commenting on governance and economic issues.

He has consistently advocated fiscal discipline and greater accountability in public spending.

In March 2026, he warned that unchecked borrowing and non-transparent spending could threaten the country’s economic stability, while urging the government to prioritise value-for-money projects.

He has also raised concerns about public procurement, including a sole-sourced contract awarded by GoldBod for laptops and office renovation, questioning aspects of the procurement process and alleging a possible conflict of interest.

On illegal mining, Thompson has described galamsey as a national security issue, warning about the consequences of violence associated with the activity.

Youth and civic leadership

His leadership experience extends beyond banking and partisan politics.

Thompson previously served as National President of the Ghana United Nations Students and Youth Association (GUNSA).

He also served as National Coordinator for Life-Link Ghana and the International Students Movement for the United Nations (ISMUN).

His civic involvement includes membership of Rotary International’s Accra Labone Chapter, where he rose through the leadership ranks to become Chapter President.

Thompson hails from Twidan Ebusua in Cape Coast and is a descendant of Tufuhen Moore of Sumpa Fie and the King family of Jerusalem Street, Abowinmu.

He attended St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast and Okuapemman School in Akropong-Akuapem.

As National Treasurer, Thompson joins the NPP’s new national executive team as the party reorganises ahead of the 2028 general elections.

His background in banking and his advocacy for financial accountability are expected to be central to his role as he takes up responsibility for the party’s financial affairs.

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