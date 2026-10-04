There is no time to waste – Bawumia orders NPP to begin 2028 work

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has directed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to begin its preparations for the 2028 general election immediately.
He said the party’s national delegates conference marked the completion of its internal rebuilding and restructuring process.
According to Dr Bawumia, the NPP has now elected its national executives and must shift its focus to winning back political power.
“The party, the delegates have given us the mandate to go and bring power in 2028. That is what the delegates have asked us to do, and we are going to involve everybody,” he said.
Dr Bawumia stressed the urgency of the task and called on the new leadership to begin work immediately.
“There is no time to waste. There is no time to waste. Day one, this week, by the grace of God, we should all meet and begin the process of getting to the 2028 election,” he said.
He also called for unity within the party, particularly after the competition among candidates for various national positions.
He said members who contested and lost should not consider themselves excluded from the party’s next campaign.
“And let me assure everybody who contested that you will be part of the campaign for the 2028 election. Obia nsa ewo mu. That is what we want. We want everybody to be involved. There is enough work for everybody,” he said.
Dr Bawumia said the NPP’s prospects in 2028 would depend heavily on its ability to remain united.
“So let us all understand that winning 2028 is about unity. Unity in this party will give us victory,” he said.
He called on all factions to put the internal contest behind them and work together towards the next election.
“Elections are over. All the camps will dissolve, and let us have one MPP come and go and win 2028,” he said.
Dr Bawumia, however, cautioned that the 2028 election would not be easy.
“Let us know that it will not be an easy election. We will have to take power, and in taking power, it means we will have to work hard, hard and hard,” he said.
He urged the party to work even harder than it did during previous successful election campaigns.
“We will work harder than we did in 2000. In 2016, we will work harder. We must work harder,” he said.
He ended by calling on the party to immediately begin developing its campaign strategies.
“And let us all start this week by meeting and putting our strategies together to capture power in 2028,” he said.
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