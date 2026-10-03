NPP needs ‘war-like’ leaders to take fight to government – Annoh-Dompreh

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs national leaders with a “war-like mindset” who will complement the efforts of the party’s parliamentary caucus and take the fight to government.

According to him, the incoming national executives must work closely with the Minority in Parliament and the party’s flagbearer to effectively tackle national issues and hold the government to account.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the parliamentary caucus could not carry out its responsibilities alone.

“We need leaders that will complement our efforts. We are determined in Parliament to prosecute government, and therefore we can’t do it all alone.”

He said the national leadership must provide the necessary support to enable the party to combine its parliamentary efforts with those of the flagbearer.

“We need the national leaders to come work with us. Then we can have a full complement and then join forces with our flagbearer,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the NPP was expecting a new crop of leaders who would be prepared to confront national challenges and intensify scrutiny of the government.

“We are expecting a crop of leaders who would have a war-like thinking,” he said.

Clarifying his choice of words, the Minority Chief Whip stressed that his reference to a “war-like” mindset was not a call for violence.

“Don't misquote me. I am not saying we are going to take arms,” he said.

He explained that the NPP’s approach would involve political and parliamentary action, including stronger oversight of government.

“[We are] determined to do battle, determined to tackle national issues, determined to take the fight to the government, and also to properly execute oversight in terms of the deliverables that the government is supposed to deliver to the people,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also expressed confidence that the NPP’s national elections would proceed smoothly, saying the process had so far been orderly.

More than 7,000 delegates are taking part in the party’s National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where national officers are being elected.

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