Mahama calls for removal of barriers to boost Africa’s pharmaceutical industry

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called for the removal of regulatory and financial barriers that continue to hinder the development of integrated health and pharmaceutical value chains across Africa.
According to President Mahama, Africa’s health transformation cannot be achieved through isolated national interventions but requires countries to coordinate their markets, regulations, investment frameworks and industrial capacities.
He said the continent must create an environment in which health products can move efficiently across borders and manufacturers can access markets beyond their home countries.
“To turn these isolated successes into a continental ecosystem, we must eliminate regulatory and financial friction,” President Mahama said.
He argued that the African Continental Free Trade Area provided an important framework for creating a larger market for African pharmaceutical manufacturers and encouraging investment in production capacity.
The President said Ghana was deploying dedicated task forces and a Reform Interlock Observatory through the Accra Reset Presidential Council to monitor capital flows, enforce policy commitments and identify non-tariff barriers affecting regional value chains.
He said such mechanisms were necessary to ensure that political commitments translated into practical opportunities for businesses and investors.
President Mahama also challenged African regulators to accelerate the operationalisation of the African Medicines Agency.
“How quickly can we operationalise the African Medicines Agency to ensure a single drug approval opens the doors to all 54 AU member states?” he asked.
He said regulatory harmonisation would be critical to creating a truly integrated continental pharmaceutical market and attracting the scale of investment required to build competitive African industries.
Latest Stories
-
Treat healthcare as an investment, not a budget cost – Mahama
19 minutes
-
Mahama outlines Ghana’s strategy to expand healthcare and produce medicines locally
22 minutes
-
Don’t pay attention to those who will distract you; Ghanaians are already disappointed – LPG tells NPP
25 minutes
-
Prof Mike Oquaye praises NPP Minority’s performance in Parliament
26 minutes
-
KAAF University vice chancellor urges fresh students to embrace technology, innovation
26 minutes
-
Move beyond packaging to produce drug ingredients in Africa – Mahama to pharma industry
29 minutes
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Hungary explore partnership to strengthen specialised healthcare
30 minutes
-
Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah pleads not guilty to EOCO charges, granted GH¢10m bail
33 minutes
-
NPP conference: We need leaders to complement our efforts in Parliament – Annoh-Dompreh
35 minutes
-
Sammy Crabbe steps down from NPP Chairmanship race, backs John Boadu
36 minutes
-
NPP postpones constitutional amendments, including proposal on party leadership to next national conference
40 minutes
-
NDC ‘running into opposition like Usain Bolt’ – Sammy Awuku
51 minutes
-
Local pharma production can create jobs, strengthen Africa’s health security – Mahama
53 minutes
-
Mahama calls for removal of barriers to boost Africa’s pharmaceutical industry
58 minutes
-
NPP needs ‘war-like’ leaders to take fight to government – Annoh-Dompreh
1 hour